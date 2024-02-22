Legal Tech Platform Litify Leaving Brooklyn for 185 Madison Avenue

Litify will cross the East River to move its office from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The legal practice management platform signed a three-year lease for 5,700 square feet on the entire 12th floor of 185 Madison Avenue at the northeast corner of East 34th Street, the New York Business Journal reported.

Litify will cut its footprint by 400 square feet in the move from its current 6,100 square feet at 45 Main Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, the Business Journal reported.

Asking rent was $39 per square foot, according to Adams & Company’s Jeff Buslik, who represented landlord Hilson Management with colleague Bradley Cohn.

Litify was founded in 2016 by technology-savvy lawyers who wanted to create a cloud-based management platform for the legal industry. In addition to New York, it also has an office in New Orleans, according to its website.

The company will occupy space previously leased to bankrupt coworking giant WeWork, which signed up for 28,500 square feet in the 79,961-square-foot Madison Avenue building in 2019.

And that was good news for Litify since WeWork left behind pre-built space that matched the firm’s needs.

“We achieved a phenomenal deal in a very central location,” Lee & Associates NYC’s Justin Myers, who represented Litify with Rachel Kirkham, said. “It gave their employees the ability to work in a high-end space and move out of Dumbo.”

Now all but one 5,000-square-foot floor of WeWork’s former space is leased to new tenants, Buslik said.

