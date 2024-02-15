Two tenants will take a combined 92,392 square feet of industrial space at Prologis Pompano Park in Pompano Beach, Fla., Cushman & Wakefield said this week.

Florida Windows & Doors will occupy 51,546 square feet at 3101 NW 27th Avenue, while reverse logistics company Ice MIG leased 40,846 square feet a block south at 3000 NW 27th Avenue. The seven-building distribution property is just east of Florida’s Turnpike.

Chris Metzger, Rick Etner Jr. and Christopher Thomson of Cushman & Wakefield represented Prologis, along with Prologis leasing manager Ashley McMullen.

Florida Windows & Doors was represented by Greg Lawrence of The Commercial Department. Ice MIG was represented by Alan Berger of IPO Realty.

Florida Windows & Doors will use the space for distribution. Broward County’s industrial market remains historically tight. The vacancy rate was just 3.3 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023, and average asking rents are near $16 a square foot, according to JLL’s latest market report.

Other recent Broward County industrial transactions include a 250,000-square-foot lease in Pembroke Pines, a 250,000-square-foot lease in Miramar, a $49 million portfolio sale in Coconut Creek and a $116 million deal for properties throughout the county.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.





