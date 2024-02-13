Furniture Distributor Renews 250K-SF Lease at Miramar Industrial Park

Coaster Fine Furniture is staying put in all 250,441 square feet it occupies in South Florida.

The importer and distributor of furniture renewed its showroom and distribution center lease at the Miramar Park of Commerce, according to the landlord, Sunbeam Properties.

The L.A.-based company moved into the Miramar light industrial park in 2001, taking 150,000 square feet after relocating from Pompano Beach.

When Coaster needed to expand, Sunbeam completed the 250,441-square-foot, built-to-suit warehouse within the industrial park that the tenant occupies today. Located at 10700 Enterprise Way, the property sits just north of the Ronald Regan Turnpike.

“Originally, Coaster was focused on moving to Miami and ultimately decided that the Miramar Park of Commerce was the ideal location due to our easy access to all of South Florida’s major highways and cargo hubs,” Peter Apol, Sunbeam’s director of leasing and marketing, said in a statement.

A representative for Sunbeam did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the length of the lease. A spokesperson for Coaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lease marks the second substantial industrial renewal in South Florida this year. Last month, shipping company Seaboard renewed two leases totaling 308,000 square feet at Prologis (PLD) Palmetto Tradeport in Medley, Fla.

