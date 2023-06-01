ZocDoc Renews at 568 Broadway for Another Decade

The ZocDoc is still in.

The platform — which lets users book appointments with medical providers — extended the lease for its 50,000-square-foot headquarters at the Prince Building in SoHo for another 10 years, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was in the $80s per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

ZocDoc first moved into a 6,000-square-foot space in the building at 568 Broadway in 2010 on a sublease with the Scholastic Corporation, and later signed a direct deal with the landlords and kept expanding. It grew to about 12,000 square feet and then to 85,000 square feet spread out across four floors, The Real Deal reported. It toyed with leaving the property several times over the years but renewed its 85,000 square feet in 2016, according to TRD.

It’s unclear when ZocDoc shrunk to 50,000 square feet in the building.

The 12-story building between Prince and West Houston streets is owned by Allied Partners, Midtown Equities, Aurora Capital Associates and the Adjmi family’s A&H Acquisitions. Other tenants include Thrillist publisher Group Nine Media, advertising firm Milk Agency and Forever 21 in the ground-floor retail space.

Savills’ Jim Wenk and Kirill Azovtsev represented ZocDoc in the deal while Allied’s Bonnie Shapiro handled it in-house for the landlords.

The Savills brokers declined to comment, and Shapiro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

