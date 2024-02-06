French Bistro From DC’s Hilton Brothers Heading to National Landing

Bar Colline, a new French bistro, has inked a 4,900-square-foot space at the base of The Grace and Reva in Arlington, Va.

The Grace and Reva are two residential buildings in National Landing owned by JBG Smith (JBGS). The Grace is a 26-story tower with 337 units and 21,800 square feet of retail space, while the 27-story Reva consists of 471 units and 16,800 square feet of retail space.

The development, formerly known as 1900 Crystal Drive, is currently under construction near Amazon’s HQ2, and is expected to be delivered early this year.

The restaurant is the latest concept from Washington, D.C., restaurateurs Eric and Ian Hilton and the brothers’ H2 Collective, which own French restaurants Chez Billy Sud, Cafe Colline, Parc de Ville and the British-inspired Brighton at The Wharf. Bar Colline is slated to open in early 2025.

“Bar Colline complements and enhances the ever-expanding and carefully curated mix of food and beverage retail and service-oriented businesses taking shape in National Landing that are available or coming online at street level,” Amy Rice, senior vice president of retail leasing for JBG Smith, told Commercial Observer.

“Each new offering is a step closer to our vision of a vibrant live-work-play community, bolstered by a robust business ecosystem with strong daytime, evening and resident populations as well as travelers at the neighborhood’s many hotels.”

Other new offerings coming to The Grace and Reva include Bar Chinois, offering a Chinese menu and French-inspired cocktail and wine program; Colada Shop, a D.C.-based coffee and Cuban restaurant; Boston-based cafe Tatte; and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a New York-based artisanal ice cream purveyor.

Josh Miller of Pulse Property Group represented the tenant in the deal, while Lauren Greco of JBG Smith represented the landlord in-house.

