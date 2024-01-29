Zuckerman Spaeder to Relocate to Smaller DC Office

Law firm Zuckerman Spaeder will relocate its Washington, D.C., offices to 2100 L Street NW, an office building in the central business district.

The company will be relocating its 90-person team to 41,000 square feet in early 2025, when the buildout is slated to be completed, down from the 52,000 square feet it currently occupies four blocks away at 1800 M Street NW. The firm has been in its current property since 2014.

Akridge owns the 10-story L Street building, which it developed in 2020. The 190,000-square-foot property offers floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a two-story lobby, a rooftop terrace, an art gallery and an outdoor pocket park.

Avison Young represented the law firm in its search for new space.

“In the fast-paced world of real estate decisions, the ‘flight to quality’ continues to be a prominent factor, and this strategic relocation not only results in a modern, highly amenitized office space but also provides our client a significant annual rent savings as well as a substantial increase in workspace efficiency,” Laura Peterson, Avison Young’s senior vice president, told Commercial Observer.

Joining Peterson in representing the tenant were Avison Young’s Bruce McNair, Will Travis and Jenna Berk. Ben Meisel, Wil Pace and McKay Elliott of Akridge represented the landlord.

