Alo Yoga Buys Its Miami Design District Store

Alo Yoga, the athleisure brand popular among young celebrities and influencers, purchased its store in the Miami Design District.

The Beverly Hills-based apparel company paid $22 million for the single-story building, which it has leased since 2021, property records show. Located at 101 NE 40th Street, the 4,957-square-foot property sits at the intersection of Northeast First Avenue, just north of the Zadig & Voltaire clothing store.

In recent years, Alo has become one of the hottest athleisure brands, seen on models such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. With revenue climbing to over $1 billion in 2022, Alo’s parent company, Color Image Apparel, is in the market for an investment, which could value the firm at $10 billion, Reuters reported last month.

The property is one of the few Design District buildings not owned by Craig Robins’ Dacra-led joint venture, which transformed the neighborhood into one of Miami’s hottest shopping destinations. Seller ASG Equities bought the building, constructed in 1954, for $10.5 million a decade ago, per records.

ASG hasn’t entirely left the Design District. The New York-based firm, owned by the Gindi family, proposed a $300 million office development in the District in partnership with Helm Equities, according to The Real Deal.

Representatives for Alo and ASG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

