British Tailor Thom Sweeney Signs Lease in Miami Design District

Men’s luxury clothing brand Thom Sweeney inked a 2,500-square-foot lease in the Miami Design District, Commercial Observer can first report.

The indoor-outdoor boutique will feature 1,500 square feet of retail space, which will include tailoring, as well as a 1,000-square-foot courtyard at 66 NE 40th Street, according to Inhouse Commercial, which brokered the transaction. The asking rent was $225 per square foot.

The outpost, set to open in the first quarter of 2025, will mark Thom Sweeney’s third boutique in the United States. Savile Row-trained tailors Thom Whiddett and Luke Sweeney opened their first store in London 15 years ago. A New York store followed in 2017, and another is set to open in L.A. this year.

The luxury brand offers bespoke tailoring services and sells ready-made men’s clothing, such as a $2,500 wool blazer and a $385 linen shirt.

The Miami store is owned by Neptune Beach-based private investor Enrique Mora Jr., property records show. Jared Robins and Justin Lee of Inhouse Commercial represented both the landlord and Thom Sweeney. Luxury residential broker Oren Alexander of The Alexander Team, also represented the tenant.

The single-story building sits across the street from the 15-building portfolio that a Dacra-led joint venture purchased for $165 million in 2022. Last month, the owners hired David Chipperfield, the British architect who won the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 2023, to design a mixed-use development that will likely include a hotel, condos, and more retail.

