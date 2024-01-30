The Learning Experience Day Care Plans Major DC Expansion

The Learning Experience, a national day care chain owned by private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, is expanding in the Washington, D.C., region with 10 planned openings over the next two years, including four in the second quarter.

Each of the new locations will be a 10,000-square-foot building with a 5,000-square-foot playground. All will be new construction, with each school development costing between $3.2 million to $3.5 million, according to the company.

The company, which already operates seven day care centers in the D.C. region, will open its first four Virginia locations in the second quarter of 2024. The centers will be built at 8214 Richmond Highway in Alexandria, 20881 Potomac View Road in Sterling, 15725 Neabsco Road in Woodbridge, and 24419 Evergreen Mills Road in Aldie.

In the third quarter of this year, openings will occur at 10698 Fairgrounds Drive in Fairfax, 7541 Virginia Oaks Drive in Gainesville, and near Vint Hill Road in Bristow.

Next year, planned openings include centers at 43020 Eastern Kingbird Plaza in Ashburn, Va.; plus still-to-be chosen locations in Alexandria, Va., and Silver Spring, Md.

When looking for new spaces, The Learning Experience analyzed a number of factors, including traffic patterns and the daytime population of the surrounding area. The company said it also studied the number of children ages 6 and under living within one mile, three miles and five miles of a site; and the average household incomes within those same areas.

Franchisees sign 15-year agreements with the company.

Overall, The Learning Experience has 370 locations in 29 states, as well as two locations in the United Kingdom.

