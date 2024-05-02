PopUp Bagels Opening Third Manhattan Location on the Upper East Side

A growing bagel chain backed by celebrities such as Paul Rudd, Michael Phelps and professional football players J.J. and T.J. Watt is growing on the Upper East Side.

PopUp Bagels signed a 1,782-square-foot lease to open its third Manhattan location at Aryeh Realty’s 1457 Third Avenue, according to landlord broker Newmark (NMRK).

Despite its name, the deal was a “long-term” lease not a pop-up, Newmark said. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.

The brand was started four years ago by Adam Goldberg in a Connecticut backyard and went on to win best bagel two years in a row at the Brooklyn Bagelfest. PopUp Bagels later branched out into retail spaces and has a location at 177 Thompson Street and another planned at 338 Columbus Avenue.

“Our team has been working hard to craft the experience on Thompson Street and bring it uptown,” Goldberg said in a statement.

In addition to the three Manhattan locations soon to be under its belt, PopUp Bagels also has five in Connecticut, one in Massachusetts and another on Long Island.

Brian Rovell of BGR Ventures and Joshua Singer of the Heller Organization represented the tenant in the deal while Newmark’s Jason Wecker negotiated on behalf of the landlord. Singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Rovell could not be reached for comment.

The bagel shop will be near other well-known staples such as pizzeria Emmy Squared at 1426 Third Avenue and Levain Bakery — known for its cookies — at 1484 Third Avenue.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.