Palm Beach’s Buccan Restaurant to Open in Coral Gables

Buccan, a popular, James Beard-nominated restaurant in Palm Beach, is making its way down south to Coral Gables.

The restaurant owners — chefs Clay Conley, Sam Slattery and Oliver “Piper” Quinn — signed a 10,000-square-foot lease for ground-floor space at 100 Miracle Mile, which sits adjacent to Galiano Street. The new location is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The five-story building, developed by Mas Group and AJP Ventures, is now under construction. The top floors will serve as offices. Day Pitney attorney Daniel Diaz Leyva represented AJP in the Buccan lease transaction.

The Coral Gables restaurant will mark Buccan’s first expansion outside of Palm Beach County. Launched in 2011, the Palm Beach establishment offers American cuisine, such as a $62 prime steak, $6 spice pork tacos, and a $12 slice of key lime pie.

Buccan’s owners have since opened a sandwich shop and sushi bar, both in Palm Beach, an uber-wealthy island town, as well as an Italian restaurant in nearby West Palm Beach. This year, chef Conley earned a James Beard nomination for Buccan’s menu.

