Van Leeuwen Signs Lease for Second Greenpoint Outpost

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is scooping up more retail space in New York City.

The artisanal ice cream brand, with about 30 locations in the five boroughs, will have a second outpost in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, after signing a 1,500-square-foot lease at Dax Real Estate’s 136 Franklin Street, according to tenant broker Brand Urban.

SEE ALSO: PopUp Bagels Opening Third Manhattan Location on the Upper East Side

Van Leeuwen inked a 10-year deal with an asking rent of $120 per square foot, landlord broker Kassin Sabbagh Realty said.

Emily Green of Brand Urban negotiated on behalf of the tenant alongside Jason Kastner of Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors while David Green and David Sabbagh of KSR represented Dax Real Estate.

The brokers did not immediately provide a comment.

Van Leeuwen already has a location at 620 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, where it was founded out of an apartment in the neighborhood in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill.

The company began a rapid expansion in the city in late 2018 when it signed six new leases in Manhattan and Brooklyn while Brand Urban helped Van Leeuwen expand into suburban markets to reach retail customers outside city limits following pandemic migration trends.

Van Leeuwen started its suburban expansion in Connecticut with locations in Greenwich, Darien Commons and New Canaan. It also established a presence in Jersey City, N.J.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.