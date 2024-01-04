After a decade at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, law firm Smith Gambrell & Russell is relocating and expanding within the building.

The corporate firm leased 41,000 square feet for 10 years on the entire 15th floor of the 45-story Midtown property, according to Bisnow. Asking rent in the 1.7 million-square-foot tower between West 52nd and West 53rd streets was $84 per square foot, Bisnow reported.

Smith Gambrell first landed in the building in 2014, taking 29,499 square feet on the entire 21st floor, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

JLL’s Frank Doyle, David Kleiner, Clark Finney and Andrew Coe represented the landlord, Paramount Group, while Colliers’ Michael Cohen and Brian Given brokered the deal for the tenant.

Spokespeople for JLL, Colliers and Paramount did not respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the 1960s-era skyscraper include law firm O’Melveny & Myers, which took 150,000 square feet in 2022; SVB Securities, which expanded to 139,000 square feet that same year; investment banks Credit Agricole and SVB Leerink; and law firm ArentFox Schiff.

The building currently has about 350,000 square feet across seven floors available for lease, according to its website.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.