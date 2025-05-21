GS Blow Dry Bar to Open Hair Salon at 40 West 37th Street

GS Blow Dry Bar is setting up its second shop in Midtown.

The hair salon, which offers haircuts, blowouts and makeup lessons, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,200 square feet in the basement and mezzanine level of Park Ridge International’s 40 West 37th Street, according to landlord broker Okada & Company. Asking rent was $90 per square foot.

The deal represents a new location for GS Blow Dry Bar, which has another Midtown salon at 44 West 55th Street, according to its website.

Norman Bobrow & Company brokered the deal for the tenant, while Okada’s Christopher Okada, Elena Ivanova and Avery Reavill represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Norman Bobrow and GS Blow Dry Bar did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Park Ridge could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear when GS Blow Dry Bar will move into its new space between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, but the location will be in addition to the company’s other salon in Greenwich, Conn., at 95 East Putnam Avenue, according to its website.

Other tenants of the 13-story Midtown building include personal injury lawyer Brandon Broderick and sushi restaurant Watami Sushi.

News of the deal comes after 520 Henny, a new restaurant and bar, signed a lease earlier this week roughly two blocks west at 520 Eighth Avenue for 4,000 square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.