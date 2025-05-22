Law firm Fox Rothschild is making moves at 101 Park Avenue, baby!

The law firm has signed a 12-year lease to grow to 75,000 square feet at the H.J. Kalikow-owned office building at 101 Park Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The law firm has been a tenant there since 2015 when it moved into the so-called “Seinfeld” building — known as such because it was featured as the workplace of one of the main characters from the iconic ‘90s sitcom — after signing a 15-year, 48,000-square-foot deal, CO reported at the time.

In this newly signed lease, Fox Rothschild has taken over an extra 25,000 square feet inhabiting the entire 10th floor, adding it to the space it already occupies on the 16th and 17th floors. The original 15-year lease has been restructured to 12 years for the firm’s entire footprint, and will run through 2037, a source close to the deal told CO.

The source could not provide the asking rent; however, CO previously reported asking rents of $105 per square foot at the building. It’s unclear when Fox Rothschild tacked on the extra 2,000 square feet.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Mark Weiss represented Fox Rothschild. John Cefaly, also of C&W, handled it for the landlord. C&W declined to comment, while Fox Rothschild did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re excited to have them in the first place, and even more excited that they’re expanding,” Richard Nasti, executive vice president at H.J. Kalikow, told CO. “This is an expanding law firm. They approached us and said: ‘We love the building, we love where we are, and we’d love to stay.’”

The 49-story building between East 40th and East 41st streets was featured on the ninth season of “Seinfeld” when it was used as the exterior for the fictional Kruger Industrial Smoothing, which George Costanza worked for. That wasn’t the property’s only brush with Hollywood, as it was also used in “The Avengers,” “The Fisher King” and “Gremlins 2,” as CO previously reported.

Nonfictional tenants at 101 Park Avenue include the software company ​​Quartile Digital, private equity firm Incline Equity Partners and dog breed registry nonprofit the American Kennel Club, which is headquartered there.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.