Law Firm Duane Morris Relocating to Baltimore’s Wills Wharf

Global law firm Duane Morris has inked a 10,000-square-foot lease at Wills Wharf in Baltimore’s Harbor Point neighborhood.

The firm will be relocating from Legg Mason Tower at 100 International Drive, also in Harbor Point, where it has 14,000 square feet.

Located at 1215 Wills Street in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the 12-story, mixed-use Wills Wharf spans 325,000 square feet, and was developed by Armada Hoffler in 2020.

“Employers seek communities that provide a variety of amenities to their team in one convenient location, and we have that to offer in Harbor Point,” Carter Ward, director of multifamily operations for Armada Hoffler, told Commercial Observer. “This coveted mixed-use environment allows people to live, work and play all in one place.”

The lease brings Wills Wharf to 97.1 percent occupancy. Its tenant roster includes Franklin Templeton, Transamerica, EY, Bright Horizons and a Canopy by Hilton hotel on the top four floors.

The building is within Baltimore’s largest downtown waterfront development site with capacity for up to 3 million square feet of mixed-use space on 27 acres.

Duane Morris has more than 900 attorneys in offices across the U.S. and internationally.

Peter Jackson, Tony Gross and Rob Freedman of JLL represented Armada Hoffler in the transaction, while David Fields of CBRE represented the law firm.

Armada Hoffler is also in a joint venture with Beatty Development Group to build the mixed-use development Allied | Harbor Point and T. Rowe Price’s new global headquarters in Harbor Point.

