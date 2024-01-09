Ice Cream Jubilee Scoops Up Space in Falls Church

Ice Cream Jubilee, a Washington, D.C.-based dessert shop, has inked an 800-square-foot lease at West Falls, an upcoming megadevelopment in Falls Church, Va., Commercial Observer has learned.

Hoffman & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based developer behind The Wharf, is in the midst of building the 10-acre neighborhood.

The ice cream shop, which has locations in the District and Arlington, Va., will open this summer in The Commons, the central outdoor space in the center of the West Falls neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to be expanding and to bring the joy of Ice Cream Jubilee to West Falls,” Victoria Lai, founder of Ice Cream Jubilee, said in a prepared statement. “The unwavering support and enthusiasm of our customers have inspired us to expand, and we can’t wait to serve our ultra-premium ice cream to even more dessert enthusiasts.”

The shop offers vegan and dairy-free options and pup cups for pups.

Ice Cream Jubilee will join an array of recently announced tenants, including Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, fast-casual burger concept BurgerFi, Korean comfort food restaurant SeoulSpice and the early education and preschool program Tierra Encantada.

“The Ice Cream Jubilee team is hopeful that its West Falls location will become a beloved, central meeting place for the community,” Lai said.

The mixed-use neighborhood will also be home to The Oak, 126 condominium residences; Home2 Suites by Hilton; a medical office building; and the senior living residence The Reserve at Falls Church.

