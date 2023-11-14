Hoffman & Associates Names Senior Living Partner for West Falls Campus

Hoffman & Associates has named Experience Senior Living as its partner for the senior living component of its West Falls megaproject in Falls Church, Va.

Hoffman, the D.C.-based developer behind Washington, D.C.’s $3.6 billion The Wharf development, is in the midst of building the 10-acre neighborhood, which will feature condominiums, apartments, senior living facilities, medical offices, a hotel, retail destinations and a public plaza.

In April, Trammel Crow withdrew from its contract to build the project’s 217-unit senior housing facility, and Hoffman & Associates set out to find a new partner. Hoffman obtained an extension from the Falls Church City Council until July 15, 2024, to name a partner, and moved the completion date from 2029 to 2031.

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated senior living owner, developer and operator based in Denver, and has communities operating or under development in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

In addition to naming Experience Senior Living as its collaborator on Tuesday, the joint venture also officially named the 15-story luxury senior living community The Reserve at Falls Church.

The Reserve will include independent living, assisted living and memory care, and will feature a spa with a saltwater pool and fitness center, multiple on-site restaurants, a sky bar, concierge floors, and electric vehicle transportation services.

“Our residents will have unprecedented access to our most distinguished brand in a thriving community environment with activated green space, retail and entertainment at their doorstep,” Phill Barklow, president of Experience Senior Living, said in a prepared statement.

Delivery is expected for the fourth quarter of 2026.

