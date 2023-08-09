Spanish Immersion School to Open at West Falls Development

Hoffman & Associates has added four new retailers to the 10-acre West Falls community it’s developing in Falls Church, Va.

Spanish immersion school Tierra Encantada will take 10,000 square feet, while three restaurants will take just over 5,000 square feet combined at the 1.2 million-square-foot development.

Korean quick-serve restaurant SeoulSpice, fast-casual burger concept BurgerFi and Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will all be located in the neighborhood’s pedestrian-friendly retail corridor, with anticipated openings in the fall of 2024.

This is the first batch of retailers to commit to the development. “Each of these new businesses will bring something unique to the neighborhood, and we look forward to sharing more additions to this community in the near future,” Shawn Seaman, president of Hoffman & Associates, said in a prepared statement.

When complete, West Falls will feature condominium residences, apartments, senior living facilities, outdoor spaces, a wellness-focused medical office, a hotel and numerous shopping and dining destinations.

Tierra Encantada will occupy 10,000 square feet at 7131 Magnolia Street, which will be the early education program’s second Northern Virginia location among 15 schools, joining its Alexandria spot at 401 Ford Avenue.

Local eatery SeoulSpice is taking 2,000 square feet at 150 West Falls Station Boulevard, its eighth location in the D.C. region.

Burger chain BurgerFi also signed for 2,000 square feet at 170 West Falls Station Boulevard, joining more than 125 of its domestic and international restaurants.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, which has a strong regional presence, will open at 235 West Falls Station Boulevard with 1,375 square feet.

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.