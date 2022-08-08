Crypto Firm XBTO Stays Put at 3 Columbus Circle

XBTO, a finance firm that specializes in crypto trading and investment management, is keeping its offices at 3 Columbus Circle through 2029, Commercial Observer has learned.

The cryptofinance firm extended its 8,056-square-foot lease for seven-and-a-half years on the 17th floor of the building, according to tenant broker Helmsley Spear. A spokesman for the firm declined to provide the asking rent for the space.

Gregg Weisser handled the deal in-house for landlord The Moinian Group. Frederick Marek and Peter Shakalis of Helmsley Spear represented XBTO in the transaction. A spokesman for Moinian didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“3 Columbus Circle, with views of Central Park and Midtown, is an excellent location for this expanding leader in the world of digital assets, and with the lease extension they will continue to be at the gateway to the Upper West Side of Manhattan, in a Class A 21st century commercial office space,” Marek said in a statement.

Other tenants in the 26-story building include VMLY&R, Versace, Nordstrom, Chase and CVS.

