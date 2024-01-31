Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and New Jersey is relocating its Astoria, Queens, office to another part of the neighborhood.

The nonprofit will leave 25-09 Broadway and move two blocks west to 31-75 23rd Street in April, the New York Business Journal reported.

The nonprofit inked a 5,500-square-foot, 13-year lease for the new space, which is on the fourth floor of the building at the corner of Broadway and 23rd Street. Asking rent for the space was $45 a square foot, according to the Business Journal.

Goodwill NYNJ will take over space previously filled by insurer EmblemHealth, which gave up one of its three floors in the building. The five-story concrete office building was built in 1986 by the essentially defunct Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York, which merged with another insurer in 2006 to become EmblemHealth, according to the EmblemHealth’s website.

EmblemHealth sold the 36,000-square-foot building for $12.8 million in 2021 to Chera Realty and Verv Capital, according to public records.

Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s George Skaliarinis and Mark Gallucci represented both Goodwill and the owners in the transaction. The KSR brokers didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Goodwill has only one retail store in Queens — on the border of Long Island City and Sunnyside — along with five in Manhattan and one in Downtown Brooklyn, according to its website.

The nonprofit organization ran its New York and New Jersey operations out of an affordable Astoria rental complex that it developed in the 1970s — Goodwill Terrace — for decades and had an adjacent warehouse for donations. It sold Goodwill Terrace to Jonathan Rose Companies for $35 million in 2020 and moved its headquarters to Downtown Brooklyn in 2021. It wasn’t clear when Goodwill moved into the Broadway offices.

