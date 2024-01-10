Jeweler David Yurman Expands to 150K SF at 200 Hudson Street

Luxury jeweler David Yurman will keep and grow its Tribeca headquarters at 200 Hudson Street.

The jewelry brand signed a 15-year renewal and expansion for 150,000 square feet at the 12-story building at the intersection of Hudson and Vestry streets, according to landlord Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture among Trinity Church Wall Street, Norges Bank Investment Manager and Hines.

A spokesperson for the landlord did not provide the terms of the deal, but Commercial Observer previously reported that asking rents in the neighboring 205 Hudson Street, also owned by Hudson Square Properties, are in the mid-$60 per square foot.

The jewlery brand first moved into the Tribeca building in 2002 when it signed a 15-year lease for 65,000 square feet spread across two and a half floors, Women’s Wear Daily reported. It later expanded to 118,500 square feet and the new deal tacks on another 32,200 square feet, according to the landlord.

“David Yurman’s continued commitment to the neighborhood is a testament to the enduring appeal of Hudson Square and Tribeca as a dynamic hub for leading creative companies, particularly fashion and retail brands,” Hines’ Doug Goldhill said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with the brand, adapting to their growth and the changing landscape of in-person work to provide a space that perfectly meets their needs moving forward.”

The eponymous brand was founded in 1980 by David and Sybil Yurman and is well known for its cable bracelet, of which it has sold more than 1 million, Glossy reported.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Peter Shimkin and David Falk represented Hudson Square in the deal while Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Meyerson, Ariel Ball, Alex Leopold and Ali Gordon of CBRE (CBRE) brokered it for David Yurman.

Spokespeople for CBRE and Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 12-story building — part of the larger 13-building Hudson Square campus — includes office furniture maker Steelcase and ad firm Havas, which recently subleased 31,580 square feet of its 260,000 square feet in the property.

With additional reporting by Abigail Nehring.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.