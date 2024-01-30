Colliers Picks Gregg Shutan to Lead East Region Brokerage Team

The search is over for a new president of Colliers (CIGI)’ east region brokerage business.

Colliers tapped Gregg Shutan, a former CBRE (CBRE) executive, to become president of the brokerage’s eastern region, reporting to U.S. and Latin American President and CEO Gil Borok, Commercial Observer has learned.

With Shutan on board starting Tuesday, Colliers will be able to merge its brokerage businesses in the Southeast and Northeast under one leader. That’s a sigh of relief for Colliers’ David Amsterdam, who currently splits his time between dual roles as president of capital markets and the northeast region.

Amsterdam will now focus solely on capital markets, and Shutan will take over some responsibilities of former southeast region President Ryan Katz, who left the firm last year.

“By having me take on both those regions that Ryan and David were leading, we create efficiencies, and it allows David to transition into a new role,” Shutan said. “We see significant growth opportunities in the East as well as in the capital market space, so having dedicated leaders for both the East and the capital markets business is a win-win for Colliers and for our clients. It just really fit together nicely.”

Before joining Colliers, Shutan worked at CBRE for 20 years, culminating in the role of integrated accounts and portfolio services president, which put him in charge of 1,400 employees and 65 large client relationships. He left CBRE in 2022 for a brief stint at proptech startup Day Two Plus before Colliers came knocking.

“Attracting a veteran executive like Gregg further demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class service,” Borok said in a statement. “His impressive track record of leadership further validates our efforts and ability to recruit top-level talent, and I have no doubt that he will make an immediate impact for our clients and professionals.”

Shutan, a native of Munster, Ind., is a longtime Chicago resident and will remain there in his new role, but he anticipates doing a lot of traveling.

In his first year, Shutan said he’ll focus on attracting talent and driving growth in Colliers’ eastern region. The ultimate goal is to deliver “terrific outcomes” for clients.

“It’s about people, about driving growth, and it’s about delivering exceptional outcomes,” Shutan said.

A representative for Day Two Plus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.