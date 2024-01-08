Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Coming to The Wharf

Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse restaurant, is continuing its expansion streak — with the newest planned location at The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

Fogo inked a 7,500-square-foot lease at 698 Maine Avenue SW with Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, the developers of the $3.6 billion, mile-long waterfront development in Southwest D.C.

“The Wharf is known for its diverse and vibrant culinary scene, attracting both locals and tourists,” Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão, told Commercial Observer. “Situated along the waterfront, opening our restaurant at The Wharf will provide a unique and appealing ambiance for diners, enhancing their overall dining experience.”

The restaurant chain, founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, announced the lease as part of an ambitious expansion schedule, which will bring its total locations to more than 100 worldwide by 2025.

“As we look ahead to the next 24 months, Fogo de Chão is positioned for yet another transformative chapter of growth as we continue to scale our authentic experiential dining concept globally,” McGowan said. “We are actively securing leases and forging development agreements in regions where we already have a presence, while simultaneously breaking ground in new capital cities around the world.”

Upcoming locations include restaurants in Toronto, Brooklyn, Seattle, Orlando and a stand-alone restaurant in the Miami Design District — and that’s in addition to its recent opening in Manhattan’s Financial District.

The Manhattan outpost was just one of many locations Fogo opened last year, including new restaurants in Southern California; Providence, R.I.; Irving, Texas; and Wayne, N.J. Fogo also went international, with locations in Quito, Ecuador, and in Mexico City.

The decision to open a restaurant in Washington, D.C., “is a testament to the city’s thriving atmosphere, rich cultural diversity, and positive resonance with the local community,” McGowan said. “The Wharf’s waterfront location was particularly enticing to us as it embodies our brand transformation in terms of design and ambiance.”

Fogo de Chão has been part of the D.C. market since 2005 and has been expanding its presence in the area for almost 20 years, with restaurants in North Bethesda, Tysons, Reston, and National Harbor.

The D.C. restaurant will include a summer garden patio, according to the company.

Fogo de Chão was represented in the lease by Commercial Realty & Development. It was unclear who represented the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.