Brazilian Restaurant Fogo de Chão Expanding to Reston

Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse chain with 60 U.S. locations, is opening up shop in Reston, Va.

The restaurant has inked a 12,000-square-foot lease at 11915 Democracy Drive in Reston Town Center with landlord Boston Properties. No further lease terms were disclosed.

The space was previously occupied by noodle shop Big Bowl, which vacated in 2020 after 19 years. Fogo de Chão will open its doors Dec. 2.

The Reston location marks the company’s fourth restaurant in the D.C. region, joining those in Tysons, Va., Bethesda, Md., and in Downtown D.C.

“The DMV area dining scene is robust and filled with growth potential,” Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão, told Commercial Observer. “Our team is excited to become a new dining destination at Reston Town Center after having a strong presence in the Washington, D.C., area for the past 17 years. We look forward to bringing a taste of the authentic Brazilian hospitality Fogo is known for to the community.”

The restaurant will feature a dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill where guests can dine while watching gaucho chefs demonstrate the culinary art of churrasco as they prepare and grill different cuts over an open flame.

The Reston location will boast a white Carrara marble market table, dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging and an indoor Bar Fogo area. Unique to this location is a Next Level Lounge on the mezzanine level, according to McGowan.

CBRE represented Boston Properties in the lease, while Commercial Realty & Development handled things for the tenant.

