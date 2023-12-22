SEE ALSO: Lendlease Talks About Life Sciences Development Heading into 2024

In this special episode of Commercial Observer’s podcast “The Back Story,” we delve into the unique and creative world of commercial real estate as seen through the lens of holiday cheer. Our featured piece is a holiday poem by Skip Card, who took time from his job as Commercial Observer’s copy editor to artfully capture in festive verse the intricate details of 2023’s commercial real estate market. Following the reading, our esteemed panel — Editor in Chief Max Gross, Executive Editor Cathy Cunningham and Deputy Editor Tom Acitelli — offers a comprehensive analysis and discussion. They unravel the nuances of the poem, shedding light on the major players, events and trends that shaped the industry this year. Join us for this blend of holiday spirit and professional insight, offering a unique perspective on the commercial real estate sector.