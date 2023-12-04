Private Equity Firm Hollyport Takes 7K SF at 600 Lexington Avenue

Private equity firm Hollyport Capital is headed to 600 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan’s Plaza District.

Hollyport signed a five-year lease for 6,780 square feet on the entire 27th floor of the 36-story office tower between East 52nd and 53rd streets, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

Asking rent was $87 per square foot.

Hollyport was founded in 2006 and has $5 billion in assets under management, according to its website. It has offices in New York and London.

The firm’s current New York office is on the 16th floor of 1230 Avenue of the Americas, according to the firm’s website. It’s unclear if Hollyport is expanding its footprint with the move to the Lexington Avenue building.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Tim Gibson and Harry Singer, who brokered the deal for Hollyport, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. C&W’s Harry Blair, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca Di Mauro represented landlord Lex NY Equities.

Blair said in a statement that amenities such as a fitness center and a lounge currently under construction on the second floor have been a draw for new tenants.

In two other recent deals in the building, specialty finance firm Wingspire Capital signed a five-year lease for 4,144 square feet on the 14th floor, and consulting firm Meridian Compensation Partners signed a five-year lease for 4,407 square feet on the fourth floor, according to C&W. Asking rents in the two deals ranged from $79 to $82 per square foot.

Private equity firm NexPhase Capital and asset manager LibreMax Capital are also tenants at the property, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.