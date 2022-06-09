Private Equity Firm NexPhase Expanding at 600 Lexington Avenue

Private equity firm NexPhase Capital will expand its presence at 600 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

NexPhase signed a 10-year lease for 12,487 square feet on the entire eighth floor of the 36-story tower between East 52nd and East 53rd streets, a source with knowledge of the deal said. Asking rent was $78 per square foot.

The firm will relocate from its 8,607-square-foot office on the 12th floor of 600 Lexington, which it has occupied since 2017, the source said.

Newmark’s Brian Goldman, Erig Cagner and Nicholas Lucia represented NexPhase in the deal while Harry Blair of Cushman & Wakefield handled it for the landlord, Property Group Partners. Spokespeople for Newmark and C&W declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 303,515-square-foot 600 Lexington include asset management firm LibreMax Capital, which re-upped its 12,487-square-foot space in February, investment manager MKP Capital Management, and brokerage Transwestern.

