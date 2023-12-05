Art Gallery Leila Heller Moving to 3K SF at 22 East 80th Street

Leila Heller Gallery will move its New York City showroom four blocks south to Kar Fifth Corporation’s 22 East 80th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Dubai-based gallery signed a lease for 2,800 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of the Upper East Side property to relocate its New York City showroom from 17 East 76th Street, according to the brokers at Judson CRE. The brokers did not disclose the length of the lease but said asking rent was $390,000 per year.

The 80th Street space was previously occupied by the Schoelkopf Gallery, which recently moved to 390 Broadway.

“With flagship openings for [art galleries] White Cube and LGDR on Madison Avenue this year as well as Sotheby’s upcoming move to the Breuer Building, we were thrilled to relocate Leila Heller as demand for gallery space in the area has surged,” Judson principal Nicholas Judson, who represented both the landlord and the tenant alongside colleagues Wendy McDonald and Olivia Preneta, said in a statement.

The Leila Heller Gallery — which specializes in American, Middle Eastern and Asian artwork — has one of the largest showrooms in the Middle East at 16,500 square feet, which opened its doors in Dubai in 2015, according to the gallery.

And it won’t be the only artistic tenant at 22 East 80th. The deal comes almost two years after contemporary art gallery Sprüth Magers signed a 2,244-square-foot lease on the second floor of the five-story building between Fifth and Madison avenues.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.