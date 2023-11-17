Member-Only Small Door Veterinary Continues Expansion in DC

Small Door Veterinary, a membership-based veterinary care provider, has increased its presence in Washington, D.C.

The company inked a 10-year, 3,221-square-foot space at 4301 49th Street NW in the District’s Spring Valley neighborhood. Small Door Veterinary’s clinic opened Thursday.

The building is part of a six-building center known as Spring Valley Village, which was acquired by PRP in July for $47.5 million.

In April, Small Door Veterinary signed a 10-year, 2,820-square-foot lease at 2110 14th Street NW, which was its first D.C. location and eighth overall, joining five New York City locations and two Boston practices that opened in 2023.

“The D.C. market has proven to be a population of pet owners who value a more modern, personalized and thoughtful model of care,” Josh Guttman, co-founder and CEO of Small Door Veterinary, told Commercial Observer. “As [we] expand in the D.C. market, Spring Valley was an ideal neighborhood to serve our target customer. I grew up in this city, so I’m emphatically proud that we’ve experienced success here and earned the trust of so many local pet lovers over the past year.”

Small Door Veterinary offers a free initial exam, same- or next-day appointments, 24/7 telemedicine, transparent pricing, and modern testing for various animal illnesses. Veterinarians Kristen Fischer, and Jake London will be leading the new location.

John Auber at Rue represented the tenant in the lease. It was unclear who represented the owner.

