Washington DC

Members-Only Small Door Veterinary Expands to DC

By April 7, 2023 11:04 am
2110 14th Street NW. Photo: Small Door

Small Door Veterinary, a membership-based veterinary care provider, has expanded into Washington, D.C., with a 10-year, 2,820-square-foot lease at 2110 14th Street NW.

This marks the company’s seventh location, joining five New York City locations and a Boston practice that opened in January.  

Madison Investments is the landlord of the property.

Small Door offers a free initial exam, same- or next-day appointments, 24/7 telemedicine, transparent pricing, and modern testing for various animal illnesses.

“D.C. demographics and psychographics lined up well for us,” Josh Guttman, co-founder and CEO of Small Door, told Commercial Observer. “It has a prime location in the epicenter of the densely populated 14th Street corridor and a strong tenant adjacency with Tatte and Backcountry on either side of us. And as a D.C. native, it was fun to bring the concept to my hometown.” 

Guttman said he spent the first 18 years of his life in the District, and he is confident local pet owners are ready for the company’s modern approach to veterinary care.

“We know how committed Washingtonians are to their pets, and we’re already seeing validation by the high volume of early sign-ups,” he said.

Another Small Door practice will open at 949 First Street SE in D.C.’s Navy Yard later this year.

Jennifer Price at KLNB represented the landlord in the deal, while John Auber at Rue handled things for the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

