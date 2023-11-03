Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Marx Realty Adds Immersive Gamebox to Historic DC Office Building

By November 3, 2023 1:30 pm
The Grogan. Photo: Emily Andrews

Immersive Gamebox has inked a 4,500-square-foot lease at The Grogan, a five-story office building in Washington, D.C.

Marx Realty owns the 21,000-square-foot building, which was built in 1891, acquiring it in 2018 for $21 million.

Built to be a furniture store, The Grogan offers uncharacteristically high ceilings for a modern property, ranging from 12 to 15 feet throughout and featuring original wood accents.

“The building is an architectural gem,” Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, told Commercial Observer. “It has original wood beamed ceilings and chamfered wood columns as well as dramatic ceiling heights. Immersive Gamebox also loved the hospitality-infused aesthetic of our lobby and felt it was a natural fit for their brand.” 

Marx Realty is repositioning the property, which will include updating the façade with a new canopy and entry doors and converting the top floor into a collaboration space that will include a café.

Located at 819 Seventh Street NW in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, the property is just two blocks from the Galleria Metro station and Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals and Wizards. 

Immersive Gamebox, which offers an interactive group gaming experience, will be situated on the street- and lower-level space of the office building. 

“Many tenants attracted to the building want to be social and to come to work and socialize in the office regularly,” Deitelzweig said. “These social groups will be visiting Immersive Gamebox for after-work group functions and team-building activities.”

Immersive Gamebox was represented by Logan Chambers Powell at Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors, while Marx Realty was represented by Lindsey St. Maxens and Jennifer Price at KLNB.

Marx Realty’s D.C. office portfolio also includes The Herald, a 114,000-square-foot building at 1307 New York Avenue NW, and One Glover, a 110,000-square-foot building at 2121 Wisconsin Avenue NW.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

