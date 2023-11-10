Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Gucci To Open Men’s Store at Miami Design District

By November 10, 2023 6:00 am
A Gucci store. Photo: Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

Gucci is debuting a men’s boutique in the Miami Design District

The standalone boutique will span over 4,200 square feet across two floors at 4100 NE 1st Avenue, on the corner of NE 41st Street, facing a Tesla dealership and Major Food Group’s Contessa restaurant.

The Gucci store, scheduled to open next Friday, marks the brand’s fourth dedicated men’s boutique in the U.S. and second store in the neighborhood. In 2017, the Italian fashion house opened a women’s boutique around the corner at 139 NE 41st Street

The luxury brand has two other stores in South Florida, at the Bal Harbour Shops and the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables.

The move comes as Gucci’s owner, Paris-based Kering, reported a 9 percent drop in third-quarter sales year-over-year, per the Wall Street Journal, and is trying to turn Gucci into a heritage brand akin to Louis Vuitton, which powers sales for competitor LVMH

The Miami Design District is set to undergo a makeover of its own. Last year, the district’s owners and a slew of partners paid $165.3 million for a 15-building portfolio along NE 39th Street with plans to reposition the low-rise collection into a mixed-use development.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Gucci, Miami Design District, Kering
