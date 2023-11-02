Dental Software Company GoTu Takes 21K SF at Miami Tower

Dentistry software company GoTu inked a 21,126-square-foot lease at Miami Tower, a 47-story office skyscraper in Downtown Miami, according to CBRE, which brokered the transaction.

The deal closed last month. The company, formerly known as TempMee, will occupy the entire 30th floor and a portion of the 31st floor to accommodate over 100 employees. The firm, which runs a staffing platform for the dental industry, plans to move in next year once a buildout is completed.

CBRE’s Gordon Messinger and Randy Carballo represented the landlord, a joint venture between DRA Advisors and CP Group, while Jeff Gordon and Iker Belauste, also with CBRE, represented the tenant. A spokesperson for the brokerage declined to comment on the terms of the deal.

The I.M. Pei-designed Miami Tower, completed in 1987, contains a Metromover station, a 10-story parking garage and 37 stories of office space at 100 SE Second Street.

The agreement marks the second new lease since the landlords purchased the 616,963-square-foot building for $163 million last year, with plans to reposition it as a Class A property. At the time, the high-rise was 65 percent leased.

Last month, coworking operator Quest Workplace announced it would occupy 40,820 square feet.

