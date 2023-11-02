Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Dental Software Company GoTu Takes 21K SF at Miami Tower

By November 2, 2023 10:33 am
reprints
Miami Tower. Photo: CBRE

Dentistry software company GoTu inked a 21,126-square-foot lease at Miami Tower, a 47-story office skyscraper in Downtown Miami, according to CBRE, which brokered the transaction. 

The deal closed last month. The company, formerly known as TempMee, will occupy the entire 30th floor and a portion of the 31st floor to accommodate over 100 employees. The firm, which runs a staffing platform for the dental industry, plans to move in next year once a buildout is completed.

SEE ALSO: Manhattan Office Leasing Ticks Up 58% in October

CBRE’s Gordon Messinger and Randy Carballo represented the landlord, a joint venture between DRA Advisors and CP Group, while Jeff Gordon and Iker Belauste, also with CBRE, represented the tenant. A spokesperson for the brokerage declined to comment on the terms of the deal. 

The I.M. Pei-designed Miami Tower, completed in 1987, contains a Metromover station, a 10-story parking garage and 37 stories of office space at 100 SE Second Street.

The agreement marks the second new lease since the landlords purchased the 616,963-square-foot building for $163 million last year, with plans to reposition it as a Class A property. At the time, the high-rise was 65 percent leased.

Last month, coworking operator Quest Workplace announced it would occupy 40,820 square feet.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Miami Tower, CP Group, DRA Advisors, GoTu
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Manhattan Office Leasing Ticks Up 58% in October

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
The tall brown building at 462 Seventh Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Nonprofit Lifespire Relocating From the Financial District to 20K SF in Midtown South

By Mark Hallum
41 Madison Avenue
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Title Insurance Agency Kensington Vanguard Signs 13K-SF Lease at 41 Madison

By Mark Hallum