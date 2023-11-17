Google to Open Code Next Lab in LA’s Hollywood Park

Google (GOOGL) is designing and building a new facility in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park for a computer sciences education program aimed at propelling the next generation of Black, Latino and Indigenous tech leaders.

Google and Hollywood Park announced the new Code Next Lab at the 300-acre sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood, Calif., being developed by Los Angeles Rams owner and chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Students will have access to live coaches, technical equipment and education curriculum ranging from Javascript programming to user experience (UX) design.

Code Next Inglewood is set to open in 2024 with 50 students as part of the first cohort. It will be the first in Southern California and fourth in the nation after locations in New York, Oakland and Detroit. According to Google, 92 percent of 12th graders who graduate from the Code Next program attend college or higher education institutions, and approximately 88 percent have gone on to pursue majors in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States, according to Kroenke. It’s anchored by an 890,000-square-foot retail area now under construction, and is surrounded by creative office space, new residences, public parks, a lake and entertainment venues. The mixed-use development is all linked by walkable paseos and plazas, and centered around the 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium.

