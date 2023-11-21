Donsak Owner to Open Sorn Thai Restaurant in McLean

The team behind Washington, D.C.’s Thai eatery Donsak will open a new Thai concept in McLean, Va., early next year.

Owner Supisa “Boom” Teawbut inked a 3,000-square-foot space at Chesterbrook Shopping Center to house Sorn Thai, a restaurant that will showcase the flavors of southern Thailand. The restaurant is named for Teawbut’s grandmother Sorn, whose recipes serve as the inspiration for the menu.

Federal Realty acquired the 89,625-square-foot Chesterbrook retail center in 2021 for $32.1 million after managing the property for almost 20 years, Commercial Observer previously reported.

The company is in the midst of an $8.5 million overhaul of the shopping center, with a façade renovation scheduled to be completed in December and amenity spaces slated to be finished in 2024.

“With its central location, welcoming neighborhood and diverse residents, Chesterbrook is a community that truly has it all,” Teawbut said in a prepared statement. “Recognizing the limited presence of Thai restaurants in the area, we see this as an exciting opportunity to not only share our culture but also become a cherished part of such a vibrant community.”

In June, Federal Realty announced a slew of new tenants coming to the center, including French lifestyle boutique Le Village Marché, clothing store J.McLaughlin, Call Your Mother Deli, and vet clinic Small Door Veterinary.

Teawbut opened Donsak at 2608 Connecticut Avenue NW in Woodley Park in November of 2022, teaming with chef Boontom Ratana. The restaurant quickly became a local favorite.

Wright Sigmund and William Heinsen from Sigmund Companies represented the tenant in the deal, while Ralph Ours from Federal Realty represented the owner.

