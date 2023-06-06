Vet, Deli and French Boutique Among New Tenants at McLean Shopping Center

Federal Realty, the owners of Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean, Va., have signed a slate of new merchants to the property.

The new merchants include French boutique store Le Village Marché, clothing store J.McLaughlin, Call Your Mother Deli, and startup vet clinic Small Door Veterinary, which is opening its first Virginia location.

Federal Realty acquired the 89,625-square-foot center in 2021 for $32.1 million after managing the property for almost 20 years. The company is in the midst of an $8.5 million overhaul, with a façade renovation scheduled to be completed later this year and amenity spaces slated to be finished in 2024.

“It is exciting to see the transformation of Chesterbrook attracting premier local and national brands,” Deirdre Johnson, Federal’s senior vice president of asset management, told Commercial Observer by email. “[The retailers] create the distinguished neighborhood destination envisioned to best serve our community.”

Small Door Veterinary, a membership-based veterinary care provider, signed a 3,014-square-foot for its ninth location overall, and will open in 2024. Jennifer Price of KLNB represented the tenant in the lease.

J.McLaughlin, a New York-based clothing company, has already opened a 1,405-square-foot space at the center. Dick O’Connell of NewGate Retail Advisors and Mike Howard of Rappaport represented the tenant.

Le Village Marché inked a 694-square-foot space and will sell everything from French tea towels and glassware to beaded chandeliers. Chesterbrook will be the second location in Northern Virginia for the specialty store, which has been operating at The Village at Shirlington since 2007. The new store is scheduled to open this week.

Call Your Mother Deli, a bagel shop and deli, inked 176 square feet at the center, its ninth location in the D.C. region. The shop opened earlier this month. John Asadoorian of Asadoorian Retail Solutions represented the tenant.

Ralph Ours of Federal Realty represented the owner in all four leases, as well as Le Village Marché.

