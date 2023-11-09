Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Designdeal Clothing Inks 3K-SF Lease at 526 Seventh Avenue

By November 9, 2023 1:01 pm
526 Seventh Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

Clothing manufacturer Designdeal Clothing is relocating its offices to Sutton Garrett Realty Associates526 Seventh Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company — which has manufacturing and logistics facilities in South Africa, United Arab Emirates and India — signed a five-year, 2,950-square-foot lease in the Garment District, where it will move its New York City offices, according to landlord broker Mark Gindi from MJ Property Group. It’s unclear where Designdeal is relocating from.

Gindi did not disclose the asking rent, but Midtown saw an average asking rent of $82.68 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE.

“The full-floor, loft-style space is more than just square footage; it’s an environment that fosters creativity and growth, which makes it ideal for Designdeal,” Gindi said in a statement.

It’s unclear who represented Designdeal.

Other recent tenants to the 10-story building, which sits between West 38th and West 39th streets, include Coptiq, an eyewear brand that signed a lease for 2,950 square feet in October, and Weaver Apparel, which signed a seven-year, 5,900-square-foot deal in August.

The Designdeal lease brings the building to 100 percent occupancy, according to Gindi.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

