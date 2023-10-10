TriPost Capital Relocating to 12K SF at 410 Park Avenue

TriPost Capital Partners is moving its New York City offices to 11,885 square feet at Global Holdings Management Group’s 410 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported.

The real estate private equity firm, founded in 2014 by Brad Carroll and Todd Silverman, will relocate to the entire 14th floor of 410 Park from the 3,654 square feet it currently leases seven blocks away at 654 Madison Avenue, according to JLL (JLL), which represented both sides in the deal.

Asking rent in the building ranges between $72-$80 per square foot and the lease term is for six years, according to JLL.

“Global Holdings has responded to a market that now requires office space designed around new workplace strategies that accommodate the way companies want to work today,” JLL’s Paul Glickman, who represented the landlord with Benjamin Bass, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter, said in a statement. “We anticipate continued momentum at 410 Park Avenue as thoughtful employers seek high-end, turnkey space with market-leading amenities.”

Evan Margolin and Scott Ansel, also from JLL, negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Other recent leases in the 22-story building at the corner of East 55th Street and Park Avenue include China CITIC Bank, one of China’s largest lenders, taking 14,278 square feet across the entire 11th floor, as well as private equity firm Glendower Capital grabbing 14,278 square across the entire 10th floor.

Both expanded to their current size in June 2022, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

The Ferrari New York showroom occupies the ground floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.