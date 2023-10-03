Savills Names Dave Fletcher as New Executive Director in D.C.

Dave Fletcher, a 28-year veteran of the real estate industry, has been named an executive director at Savills working out of Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

In his new position, Fletcher’s chief responsibilities will be to support Savills’ project management team in the D.C. region.

“I will be driving the construction life cycle by partnering with stakeholders, coordinating project management, architectural and engineering design, and construction teams for multiple new facility and renovation projects,” he said.

Fletcher comes to the firm from Rand, where he served as a director and was responsible for client generation and retention, contract management, project delivery, and overseeing several high-end and significant projects over his almost three-decade tenure at the firm.

His experience includes constructing large projects, managing complex cost structures, and advising clients on best practices to meet their agendas.

“I have worked with the professionals at Savills throughout my career and have always enjoyed the collaborative interaction with the Savills team,” Fletcher told CO. “The opportunity to step into a new role where I can leverage my skills and relationships to guide projects to success is tremendously appealing.”

Some of Fletcher’s most notable projects include representing Volkswagen North America on its 185,000-square-foot headquarters project in Herndon, Va.; law firm Sidley Austin’s 300,000-square-foot phased renovation in D.C.; the Washington Post’s 250,000-square-foot headquarters relocation in D.C.; and the reconstruction of the John F. Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater.

