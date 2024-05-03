Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: $155M Refi of the Lexington Hotel in NYC

The top five financings from April 29 to May 3

By May 3, 2024 10:00 am
Lending picked back up this week with a major refinancing of a top hospitality property in New York: $155 million for the Lexington Hotel in Midtown Manhattan — financed by Hudson Bay Capital. There was also Franklin BSP Realty Trust lending $125 million for a four-building, single-tenant industrial portfolio across three states. Not to be outdone, GDS Brightstar, the lending arm of GDS Development Management, provided a $34 million bridge loan with Sabal Investment Holdings on a boutique office building in the Meatpacking District. Here are the rest of the deals.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$155 million Hudson Bay Capital Island Capital Group, MCR Hotels and Three Wall Capital 511 Lexington Avenue; New York City Hospitality Walker & Dunlop's Jordan Casella, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Christopher de Raet
$125 million Franklin BSP Realty Trust Fundrise Four-building industrial portfolio; Phoenix, Las Vegas and Dallas/Fort Worth. Industrial Cushman & Wakefield's Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Max Schafer and Ernesto Sanchez
$68 million Forman Capital Alta Development River District 14; Miami Multifamily N/A
$56 million BridgeInvest Tara Capital 2424 South Voss Road; Houston Multifamily N/A
$34 million GDS Brightstar and Sabal Investment Holdings G4 Capital Partners 76 Eighth Avenue; New York City Office N/A

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 29 to May 3. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Report: Nearly One-Third of National Office CMBS Is Distressed
