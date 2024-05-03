Finance Deals of the Week: $155M Refi of the Lexington Hotel in NYC

Lending picked back up this week with a major refinancing of a top hospitality property in New York: $155 million for the Lexington Hotel in Midtown Manhattan — financed by Hudson Bay Capital. There was also Franklin BSP Realty Trust lending $125 million for a four-building, single-tenant industrial portfolio across three states. Not to be outdone, GDS Brightstar, the lending arm of GDS Development Management, provided a $34 million bridge loan with Sabal Investment Holdings on a boutique office building in the Meatpacking District. Here are the rest of the deals.

