Finance Deals of the Week: $155M Refi of the Lexington Hotel in NYC
The top five financings from April 29 to May 3
By The Editors May 3, 2024 10:00 amreprints
Lending picked back up this week with a major refinancing of a top hospitality property in New York: $155 million for the Lexington Hotel in Midtown Manhattan — financed by Hudson Bay Capital. There was also Franklin BSP Realty Trust lending $125 million for a four-building, single-tenant industrial portfolio across three states. Not to be outdone, GDS Brightstar, the lending arm of GDS Development Management, provided a $34 million bridge loan with Sabal Investment Holdings on a boutique office building in the Meatpacking District. Here are the rest of the deals.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$155 million
|Hudson Bay Capital
|Island Capital Group, MCR Hotels and Three Wall Capital
|511 Lexington Avenue; New York City
|Hospitality
|Walker & Dunlop's Jordan Casella, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Christopher de Raet
|$125 million
|Franklin BSP Realty Trust
|Fundrise
|Four-building industrial portfolio; Phoenix, Las Vegas and Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Industrial
|Cushman & Wakefield's Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Max Schafer and Ernesto Sanchez
|$68 million
|Forman Capital
|Alta Development
|River District 14; Miami
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$56 million
|BridgeInvest
|Tara Capital
|2424 South Voss Road; Houston
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$34 million
|GDS Brightstar and Sabal Investment Holdings
|G4 Capital Partners
|76 Eighth Avenue; New York City
|Office
|N/A
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 29 to May 3. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.