Regus Renews 37K-SF 14 Wall Street Location

Coworking operator Regus is sticking around 14 Wall Street for another decade.

Regus signed a 10-year renewal for its 37,031-square-foot space on the entire 20th floor of the Financial District building between Broadway and Nassau Street, according to landlord broker CBRE (CBRE). Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

The coworking company, owned by IWG, has operated out of 14 Wall for 20 years and last renewed the space in 2013, according to CBRE and Commercial Observer.

“Given the property’s historical significance as well as ownership’s commitment to tenant service and providing the highest-quality space in the Financial District, 14 Wall Street is one of the neighborhood’s most sought-after business addresses,” CBRE’s Bradley Gerla, who brokered the deal for owner Alexander Rovt along with Jonathan Cope, Mike Rizzo and Masha Dudelzak, said in a statement. “Regus has been a long-term tenant in the property, and while the firm had a number of other office space options, 14 Wall Street proved the ideal fit for the high-quality services they provide to their clients.”

Colliers (CIGI)’ John Pavone and Michael Cohen handled the deal for Regus. “We at Colliers are grateful to have Regus’ parent — IWG — the only international, publicly traded and profitable office suites company, as our client,” Cohen said in a statement. “Their 20-plus year history at 14 Wall Street is an example of their successful and enduring business strategy.”

Other tenants in the landmarked, 1.1 million-square-foot building include nonprofit Oliver Scholars, insurance company Aflac and Superstructures Engineers + Architects.

