MCB Pitches Revamped Harborplace on Baltimore Waterfront, With 900 Apartments

MCB Real Estate unveiled plans for a revamped Harborplace along Baltimore’s downtown waterfront, which will transform the area’s vacant retail pavilions into a mixed-use development with almost 1,000 apartments.

The plans for the site, in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor neighborhood, would include four towers: two 200,000-square-foot commercial buildings on Pratt Street, which runs parallel to the water, and two connected residential towers that will combine for approximately 900 units. There will also be an 8,500-square-foot retail building in a 30,000-square-foot park and a 2,000-seat amphitheater.

Leaders from MCB Real Estate, along with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other business leaders and officials, released the designs Monday.

“Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore — the place that is uniquely Baltimore that brings us all together,” P. David Bramble, managing partner of MCB Real Estate, said in a prepared statement. “This project and this design activates the waterfront in a way that ensures it is for everyone in our city, our region and our state.”

The existing pavilions, which have sat partially vacant for years, will be demolished.

The design team includes Gensler, BCT Design Group, Sulton Campbell Britt, Unknown Studio Landscape Architecture, STV, Moffatt & Nichol, The Traffic Group, RK&K, Biohabitats and 3XN, a Copenhagen-based company that won a global design competition that MCB conducted for the Pratt Street parcel.

“The redevelopment of Harborplace will be a foundational investment in Baltimore’s future — not just for downtown, but for every neighborhood across the city,” Mayor Scott said at the unveiling. “The City of Baltimore has worked with Dave [Bramble] and his team every step of the way as they’ve engaged tens of thousands of residents and made this process inclusive and authentically Baltimore.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.