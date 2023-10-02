Maureen Waters Joins Measurabl as Chief Growth Officer

Maureen Waters has departed Metaprop to join data management platform Measurabl as its new chief growth officer, Commercial Observer has learned.

Waters has been a partner at venture capital firm MetaProp since 2020 and was previously the president of Ten-X, an online commercial real estate marketplace. She spent 15 years running business development at Cushman & Wakefield, rising to become the firm’s chief strategy officer. Earlier in her career, she spent six years at CBRE.

Waters said she’s been toying with the idea of joining a startup for some time, but she put those plans on ice when CoStar acquired Ten-X in 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping the globe.

After joining MetaProp, Measurabl caught her attention. A number of firms MetaProp has invested in decided to start using Measurabl’s environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) technology. Waters got “firsthand demonstrations” and knew she wanted to join the startup, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Measurabl co-founder and CEO Matt Ellis, who also began his career at CBRE, sees objective measurement as a bulwark against companies that tout their sustainability credentials without doing much to reduce their carbon footprint — a phenomenon known as greenwashing.

“I was very excited not just about the technology, but also having the opportunity to meet Matt and the entire Measurabl team,” Waters said. “It was something that I wanted to be part of.”

In May, Measurabl closed a $93 million funding round, which it plans to spend on expanding its ESG technology internationally. Waters said Measurabl is “the pioneer in measuring, managing, and reporting on ESG data.” In her new role — which she started Sept. 25 — she’ll oversee the company’s future growth.

“ESG has bubbled up to the top of everyone’s list,” Waters said. “This is a real prime opportunity and almost a tipping point for sustainability in the built environment.”

Measurabl’s ESG data management toolkit now covers more than 15 billion square feet of real estate in 90 countries, making it the world’s most widely adopted platform for measuring and managing real estate sustainability data, according to the company’s website.

“How do we accelerate the adoption of technology in the sustainability space where we so desperately need it? It’s a passion I’ve had for many years,” Waters said.

A spokesperson for MetaProp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.