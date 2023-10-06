Industry City’s Japan Village Market Expanding by 10K SF

The owners of Sunrise Mart are tacking on another 10,000 square feet to its 30,000-square-foot Japanese-themed market in Industry City.

Japan Village will complete its expansion in Building 4 in the spring of 2024, offering Japanese-style barbecue, karaoke rooms and a bakery, according to Industry City owners Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company.

Industry City did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent, but asking rents in the campus ranged between $38 and $45 per square foot as recently as August.

“These newcomers and expansions will enrich and broaden the already lively and immersive [food and beverage] experience at Industry City,” Jim Somoza, managing director of Industry City, said in a statement. “Our mission is to create a dynamic ecosystem of innovation, retail, culinary offerings, entertainment and culture that offers an unrivaled atmosphere for tenants and visitors.

The landlord did not immediately disclose who brokered either side of the deal.

Japan Village has four locations, three of them in Manhattan. The Industry City location opened in 2018 after a 20,000-square-foot lease was signed late in 2017, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Another food and beverage experience from the land of the rising sun, sake brewery Brooklyn Kura, is also expanding in the 16-building complex from its 3,500-square-foot tasting room to a 16,500-square-foot production facility and taproom, having signed a lease for the bigger space in March.

Brooklyn Kura is in Building 6.

Meanwhile, new restaurant Confidant took 3,700 square feet in the campus, The Bao Chinese Restaurant grabbed 5,000 square feet, and ice cream brand Ample Hills signed a deal for a 7,000-square-foot commissary kitchen, according to Industry City.

With additional reporting by Rebecca Baird-Remba.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.