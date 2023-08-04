A medical lab specializing in immunotherapy is moving to Industry City.

American Outcomes Management signed a seven-year lease for 13,614 square feet in Building 6 of the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, waterfront complex, with asking rent between $38 and $45 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for the landlords.

The property is owned by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company. The leased space will include labs and patient care facilities for intravenous immunoglobulin infusion therapy also known as AOM Infusion.

Founded in 1994, AOM Infusion will occupy the space in October, though it is unclear if it is relocating from its location at 36 West 37th Street in Manhattan.

“AOM Infusion has experienced exceptional growth in the last 17 months, and with our brand refresh, the time was right to find a more dynamic location within NYC,” Keyur Mehta, CEO of AOM Infusion, said in a statement. “Our new state-of-the-art, specialty infusion pharmacy aligns with our mission to improve health and enhance life.”

Kelly Koukou and David Newton of Lee & Associates NYC negotiated on behalf of the tenant while Nick Shears and Jeff Fein of Industry City represented the landlords in-house.

Koukou said the space will also be used for manufacturing.

Industry City built out the space where the tenant will provide patients with pharmacy services, referral management, insurance verification as well as patient education and training, according to Fein.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.