Elite World Group Signs 18K-SF Deal at RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh Building

Fashion talent management firm Elite World Group is leasing 18,000 square feet on the 15th floor at RXR’s 601 West 26th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The modeling agency — notable for its former CEO, Julia Haart, who was the subject of the Netflix (NFLX) reality show “My Unorthodox Life” — will be relocating to the Midtown South tower, also known as the Starrett-Lehigh Building, from 55 Hudson Yards, according to RXR.

The tenant signed a 10-year deal with an asking rent of $75 per square foot, the landlord said.

“Elite World Group has an incredible influence, representing some of the most recognizable faces and personalities from the realms of fashion, media and entertainment,” William Elder, RXR Realty’s executive vice president, said in a statement. “The Starrett-Lehigh Building has long been an influential hub of talent and leaders within those industries, and the arrival of Elite World Group will even further enhance the diverse tapestry of global talent within the building’s vibrant community.”

Dan Birney and Denise Rodriguez represented RXR in-house with assistance from Sacha Zarba, Evan Haskell and Jeff Fischer of CBRE (CBRE). CBRE declined to comment.

T.J. Hochanadel and Dan Santagata of JLL (JLL) brokered the deal for Elite World Group, but declined to comment.

Haart no longer serves as CEO after divorce proceedings and legal battles with her ex-husband, Elite World Group owner and chairman Silvio Scaglia. Paolo Barbieri later took over as chief executive.

The 19-story Starrett-Lehigh Building sits on a full block between West 26th and 27th streets and 11th and 12th avenues. Tenants include luxury reseller Fashionphile, which signed a 10-year, 60,000-square-foot lease in June 2021, CO reported at the time.

