Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Designers Narciso Rodriguez, Gabriela Hearst Sign Deals at 210 11th Avenue

By October 13, 2023 3:00 pm
reprints
An office building in Manhattan.
210 11th Avenue. Photo: ABS Partners Real Estate

Two very fashionable tenants have inked deals at 210 11th Avenue in Chelsea.

Designers Narciso Rodriguez and Gabriela Hearst both signed on for office space in the 12-story building, also known as the Chelsea Arts Center, landlord ABS Partners Real Estate announced.

Narciso Rodriguez signed a five-year lease for 3,740 square feet of showroom and office space on the second floor of the property, ABS said.

It’s unclear what the asking rent was, but average asking rent for office space in Chelsea was $84.24 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a recent report by Savills.

“This building felt right to him because the space is light and bright and very creative,” said Allyson Bowen of Savills, who represented Rodriguez in the deal. “As a designer, he felt it supported his own creativity.”

The designer previously leased space on the ninth floor of 30 Irving Place, but Bowen said that location was “a long time ago” and didn’t specify if Rodriguez was relocating from a more recent address.

Rodriguez is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic “For Her” fragrance this year, which continues to sell at a rate of one bottle every 15 seconds, according to a profile in Harper’s Bazaar.

In the second deal, designer Gabriela Hearst has expanded her existing space on the third floor of the property by 2,959 rentable square feet, bringing her total footprint to 11,741 square feet — an entire floor of the building, according to ABS. 

ABS’s Audrey Novoa, Benjamin Waller and Gregg Schenker arranged the deals for the owner in-house and represented Hearst in her lease.

“The building is unusually light and airy, which is of course especially appealing to the high-end kinds of tenants who have found a home at 210 11th Avenue,”  Schenker said in a statement. 

Rodriguez and Hearst aren’t the only fashionistas in the building. Mackage, Isabel Marant, Citizens of Humanity, Jonathan Simkhai, Michael Stars, Rainbowwave, Cottoncitizen and Scarlett Showroom all lease space in the property.

“High-fashion tenants have been leasing and expanding in the building, which was 65 percent leased during COVID, but has rebounded nicely,” Novoa said in a statement. 

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

