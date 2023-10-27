Leases  ·  Office
New York City

ASL Productions Opening 7K-SF Midtown Studio at 320 West 37th Street

By October 27, 2023 2:04 pm
reprints
A production studio in Manhattan.
ASL Studios at 320 West 37th Street. Photo: ASL Studios

A production company is booking new studio space in Midtown. 

ASL Productions signed a 10-year lease for 7,456 square feet on the entire 10th floor of 320 West 37th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was $48 per square foot, the source said. 

The 15-story building between Eighth and Ninth avenues will be the new home base for the company’s ASL Studios, a high-tech production space offering two studios with soundproof stages and professional lighting, plus a green room, hair and makeup space, and a podcast studio.

ASL was founded in 2007 and has offices in Springfield, N.J.; Boynton Beach, Fla.; and Venice, Calif., according to its website. 

It’s unclear if the company is relocating its New York headquarters — listed on LinkedIn as 333 Hudson Street — after signing on for the Midtown space. ASL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s David Lebenstein and Jack McCann arranged the deal for ASL, while LSL AdvisorsDaniel Lolai, Michael Hymowitz, Raphael Zar and Joel Kubie represented the landlord, Sioni Group

ASL had “unique requirements” for the space, Lebenstein said in a statement.

“Given the nature of ASL’s business, we were subject to specific space features such as column-free space with high ceilings,” Lebenstein said. “Identifying suitable locations in the Penn Station area was challenging, but through collaboration with studio and stage architects and engineers, as well as Sioni’s in-house construction team, we delivered a special space.”

LSL Advisors declined to comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

320 West 37th Street, 333 Hudson Street, Daniel Lolai, David Lebenstein, Jack McCann, Joel Kubie, Michael Hymowitz, Raphael Zar, ASL Productions, ASL Studios, Cushman & Wakefield, LSL Advisors, Sioni Group
