A community planning organization and two other firms have leased space at 90 Broad Street in Manhattan’s Financial District.

In the largest deal, FHI Studio signed a five-year lease for 4,977 square feet on the 11th floor of the building, to relocate from its current digs at 11 Hanover Square, according to Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), which brokered the lease for landlord Princeton International Properties. Asking rent in the property is $40 per square foot.

“90 Broad Street is an architecturally significant and strategically located property, spanning an entire block between Stone Street and Bridge Street in the Financial District,” said C&W’s Aron Schreier, who represented the landlord alongside Edward “Mac” Mombello and Max Mond.

“These new tenants will benefit from the building’s unparalleled transit access and best-in-class amenities.

FHI Studio describes itself as a collaborative consulting firm made up of planners, designers and environmental specialists working to enhance communities and advance clients’ projects.

Sheena Gohil, Jack Senske and Marissa Fleischhacker of Colliers (CIGI) negotiated on behalf of FHI Studio, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other relocations to the building include Student Sponsor Partners, a scholarship program with offices at 424 Madison Avenue, which leased 4,463 square feet on the fourth floor, as well as Then and Now Windows, which snagged 2,195 square feet on the 17th floor, according to C&W.

Dan Appel, Hal Stein and Jason Greenstein of Newmark (NMRK) steered the deal for Student Sponsor Partners, while Then And Now handled it in-house.

Representatives for Newmark and Then and Now did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear where Then and Now will be relocating from.

